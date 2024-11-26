SmarDex Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $112.08 million and approximately $602,268.58 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,939.35 or 0.99561612 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,625.62 or 0.99225519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,948,015,202 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,947,227,491.276041 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01301792 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $631,086.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

