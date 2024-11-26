Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 384,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,946. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
