Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 384,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,946. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

