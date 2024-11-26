Similarweb (SMWB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2024 – Similarweb had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Similarweb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Similarweb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Similarweb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Similarweb is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SMWB traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,328. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $989.65 million, a PE ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Similarweb by 10.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Similarweb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Similarweb by 122.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 259,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

