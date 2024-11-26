Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $404.66 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Siacoin has a market cap of $404.66 million and approximately $91.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,346.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.31 or 0.00525255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00097835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00166902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00070507 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00021003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

