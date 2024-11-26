Shum Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,678,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $364.50. 1,023,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,045. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.07, a PEG ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

