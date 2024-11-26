Shum Financial Group Inc. Takes $742,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 1,140,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,095. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

