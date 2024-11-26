Shum Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,271 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shum Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.84. 11,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,905. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

