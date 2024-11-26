Severn Trent PLC (SVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 48.68 on January 10th

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.68 ($0.61) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,760 ($34.66) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 2,310 ($29.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,807 ($35.25). The firm has a market cap of £8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,427.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,645.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,556.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($34.09), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($629,653.45). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Key Analyst Upgrades: Why These Stocks Are Getting a Boost
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.