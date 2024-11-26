Severn Trent PLC (SVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 48.68 on January 10th

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.68 ($0.61) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,760 ($34.66) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 2,310 ($29.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,807 ($35.25). The firm has a market cap of £8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,427.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,645.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,556.94.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($34.09), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($629,653.45). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.