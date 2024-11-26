Settian Capital LP Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Settian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 4.2% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

