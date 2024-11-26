Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,747 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $117.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

