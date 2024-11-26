Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average is $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

