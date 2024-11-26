Sanders Capital LLC Purchases 52,915 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,997,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up about 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Halliburton worth $697,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

