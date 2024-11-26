Sanders Capital LLC Buys 49,397 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49,397 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.52% of General Dynamics worth $1,262,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $280.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $243.87 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.