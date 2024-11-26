Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 11,923 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $370,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 261,025.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after buying an additional 738,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after buying an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $156,933,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Shares of HUM opened at $299.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.51. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

