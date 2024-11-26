Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for about 1.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. 41,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,262. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.