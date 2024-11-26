Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,920 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Nexxen International worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nexxen International by 221.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of NEXN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 12,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $656.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Nexxen International Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

