RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 6,282,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,595,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
