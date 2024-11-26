Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 9.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.47. 1,326,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,009,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,360. The trade was a 39.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,621. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

