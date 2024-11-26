Research Analysts Set Expectations for SLI Q1 Earnings

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $3.90 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SLI opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $304.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the second quarter worth about $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 29.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

