Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) President James Patrick Reilly Sells 10,000 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) President James Patrick Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,619. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red Violet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.78 million, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 352.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $204,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 157.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.