RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RADCOM

RADCOM Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

RDCM stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in RADCOM by 5.7% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 34.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.