Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,955 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

ETN stock opened at $376.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.15 and its 200-day moving average is $323.22. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $379.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

