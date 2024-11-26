Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $270,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $684.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $742.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.93. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

