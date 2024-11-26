Quantbot Technologies LP Has $7.75 Million Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 212.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,753 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,575,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 283,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AHR. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

