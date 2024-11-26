Quantbot Technologies LP Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,699.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,748 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 70 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

