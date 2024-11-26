Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,800.05. This trade represents a 66.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

