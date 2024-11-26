Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 7,994 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 10.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 560.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $865.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $908.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $758.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

