Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 62,325 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,325 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,550,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $20,575,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.