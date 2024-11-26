Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.65 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

