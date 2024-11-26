Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after buying an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after buying an additional 609,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,163,000 after buying an additional 171,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,597 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

