Q4 Earnings Forecast for Immunic Issued By HC Wainwright

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Immunic in a report released on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMUX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

IMUX opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

In related news, Director Richard Alan Rudick bought 87,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at $100,395. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 121.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

