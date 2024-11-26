PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $126.53 Average PT from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.53.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
NYSE:PVH opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30.
PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.19%.
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.
