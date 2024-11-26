Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 5,064 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

