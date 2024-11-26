ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.09 and last traded at $107.94, with a volume of 867108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

