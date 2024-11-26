Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNG. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 194,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 169,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,548 shares during the period.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

KNG opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

