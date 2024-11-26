Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 669,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,448,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

