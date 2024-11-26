Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $215.22 and a 1-year high of $285.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

