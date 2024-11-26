Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

TXN opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

