Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.29 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,371,000 after buying an additional 2,628,717 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,429,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

