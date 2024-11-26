Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.66 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

