Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 98 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,031.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $724.54 and a 12-month high of $1,068.34. The company has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $987.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

