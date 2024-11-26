Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 949 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. This represents a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $147.96 and a one year high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

