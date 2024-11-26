Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after buying an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,341,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,901,000 after purchasing an additional 139,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, hitting $457.14. The stock had a trading volume of 121,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.60. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 21.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

