Principal Street Partners LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

