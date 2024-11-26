Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 214.69% from the company’s current price.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.27.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.