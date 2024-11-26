Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
