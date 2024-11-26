Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,105 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,259,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,453,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 286,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 271.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

