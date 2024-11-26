Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $326.72 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.06 and its 200 day moving average is $287.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

