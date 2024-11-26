Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 76.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 132,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.