Piper Sandler Increases Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $52.50

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 40,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 490,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 288,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

